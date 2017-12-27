Jeju winter walks

Jeju’s scenery takes on a whole new appearance in winter as the upper regions get covered in a blanket of white snow. This means that some of the most spectacular scenery of the year can be found during this time of year. However, even if you don’t want to venture out in the snow, the lower regions are still mostly untouched due to the island’s relatively mild climate. Whether you prefer the snow or the slightly warmer coastal areas, winter can be one of the best times of the year to go hiking on Jeju. Here are four great hikes that you can do on Jeju during the winter! Winter wonderland: Mt. Hallasan’s Yeongsil Trail ▲ Mt. Hallasan's Yongsil course. Photo courtesy of the Jeju Tourism Organization

Throughout most of the winter, much of Mt. Hallasan is completely covered in snow. This makes it a beautiful place to hike and a completely different experience to the one you would get in winter. As one of the shorter courses, the Yeongsil Trail will take about 2~3 hours and the total length of the course is about 5.8km. Address: Website or contact details: Tel. 064-747-9950 http://www.jeju.go.kr/hallasan/index.htm Price/Ticket info: Free A light stroll in the forest: Jeju Jeolmul Natural Recreation Forest ▲ Jeju Jeolmul Natural Recreation Forest. Photo courtesy of the Jeju Tourism Organization



If you want to stretch your legs this winter but don’t feel up to hiking Mt. Hallasan, then taking a walk through one of Jeju’s forest could be the perfect way to go. At Jeju Jeolmul Natural Recreation Forest, there isn’t much of an incline and you can walk it slowly. This means that it can be a great place to go to take a stroll with kids, old people, or those with disabilities. Walking around the trail will take about one hour.



During your hike, there is even a horseshoe-shaped observatory where, on a clear day, you will be able to see Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak to the east side, Musu river to the west side, and a view of Jeju City to the north.



Website or contact details:

Tel. 064-728-1510

https://jeolmul.jejusi.go.kr:457/



Price/Ticket info:

Adult(personal) 1000won (group) 800 won

Teenager(Personal) 600 won (Group) 500 won

Kids(personal) 300 won (group) 200 won



Parking fee:

small car 1000 won

Mid-size car 2000 won

Full-sized car 3000 won





Jeju’s biggest crater: Sangumburi ▲ Sangumburi crater. Photo courtesy of the Jeju Tourism Organization

While when you think of craters on Jeju you may think of Baengnokdam at the top of Mt. Hallasan or the crater at the top of Seongsan Ilchulbong, neither of these come anywhere near to the scale of Sangumburi Crater.



The crater has a circumference of over 2 km and at its deepest, it is 100 meters deep. It is known for the plant life that grows in the crater as well as the views of the surrounding forests, fields, and even Mt Hallasan itself. If you go at the right time you could even be treated to a beautiful sunset!





Website or contact details:

Tel. 064-783-9900

http://www.sangumburi.net/



Price/Ticket info:

Personal- adult 4000 won

Personal- teenager 4000 won

kids(4 years older) 3000 won

Elder/national meritorious/disabled 3000 won One of Jeju’s highest peaks: Eoseungsaengak ▲ Eoseungsaengak. Photo courtesy of the Jeju Tourism Organization

Eoseungsaengak is a trail that goes to one of Jeju’s highest peaks. Much of the trail is covered in beautiful Jeju forest, while at the top you will get some incredible views of Mt. Hallasan and the island. The path is well made with steps in the more difficult places. The path is also quite short which means it is great for travelers who want to do some hiking on Jeju but don’t have time to climb to the top of Mt. Hallasan.



Website or contact details:

Tel: 064-713-9953

Website