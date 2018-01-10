JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.1.10 16:47
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Loney Planet have revealed their 'Top Destinations on the Rise - Asia' and a Jeju destination features on the list!
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.01.10  15:49:56
페이스북 트위터
▲ Jusangjeolli, one of Seogwipo's "rugged cliffs." Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-governing Province

Loney Planet have revealed their 'Top Destinations on the Rise - Asia' and Seogwipo features as number eight on the list!

The list is determined by measuring the year-on-year increase in positive ratings left by travelers on the TripAdvisor platform.

According to TripAdvisor, Seogwipo is popular due to its "swanky hotels, rugged cliffs, and gorgeous beaches."

Some of Jeju's most famous sites are located on the southern side of the island including Seongsan Ilchulbeong, Jusangjeolli Cliff, and Jeonbang Waterfall, and Jungmun Beach.

Seogwipo is joined on the list by destinations from throughout Asia.

Number one on the list was Ishigaki in Japan. Much like Jeju, it is an island famed for its blue seas and white sandy beaches.

Busan is the other location in Korea that made the cut, coming in at number three.

Here is the list in full:

1. Ishigaki, Japan

2. Takayama, Japan

3. Busan, Korea

4. Phnom Penh, Cambodia

5. Nantou County, Taiwan

6. Shenzen, China

7. Tainan, Taiwan

8. Seogwipo, South Korea

9. Negombo, Sri Lanka

10. Pokhara, Nepal
Duncan Elder의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트