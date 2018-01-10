Loney Planet have revealed their 'Top Destinations on the Rise - Asia' and a Jeju destination features on the list!

▲ Jusangjeolli, one of Seogwipo's "rugged cliffs." Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-governing Province

Loney Planet have revealed their 'Top Destinations on the Rise - Asia' and Seogwipo features as number eight on the list!

The list is determined by measuring the year-on-year increase in positive ratings left by travelers on the TripAdvisor platform.

According to TripAdvisor, Seogwipo is popular due to its "swanky hotels, rugged cliffs, and gorgeous beaches."

Some of Jeju's most famous sites are located on the southern side of the island including Seongsan Ilchulbeong, Jusangjeolli Cliff, and Jeonbang Waterfall, and Jungmun Beach.

Seogwipo is joined on the list by destinations from throughout Asia.

Number one on the list was Ishigaki in Japan. Much like Jeju, it is an island famed for its blue seas and white sandy beaches.

Busan is the other location in Korea that made the cut, coming in at number three.

Here is the list in full:

1. Ishigaki, Japan

2. Takayama, Japan

3. Busan, Korea

4. Phnom Penh, Cambodia

5. Nantou County, Taiwan

6. Shenzen, China

7. Tainan, Taiwan

8. Seogwipo, South Korea

9. Negombo, Sri Lanka

10. Pokhara, Nepal