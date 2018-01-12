JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2018.1.12
3000 people forced to spend the night at Jeju Airport after flight cancellations
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
▲ Around 8800 people saw there flights canceled yesterday. Photo courtesy Jnuri.

After flight cancellations due to the heavy snowfall, more than 7000 people were unable to leave Jeju last night (Jan. 11) and, according to Jeju Sori, around 3000 had to stay overnight at Jeju Internation Airport.

This comes after the airport was forced to close until 11:30 a.m. yesterday resulting in 146 canceled flights.

However, all passengers remaining at the airport are expected to be able to depart the airport by the end of today (Jan. 12).

The waiting passengers will be put on spare seats on the 195 regularly scheduled flights, as well as on an extra 12 flights that have been scheduled to help passengers get home.

Despite the fact that there was snowfall last night, the weather is not expected to cause as many problems today. Although, there is the possibility of delays if snow builds up on planes.

Jeju International Airport was shut until 11.50 yesterday morning as airport staff tried to deal with the heavy snowfall. This resulted in the delays and cancellations that lead to such a high number of people being stuck at the airport.

In total, 74 arrival flights and 72 departure flights were canceled yesterday. As well as this, 78 domestic flights and eight international flights were delayed due to these problems. 13 flights were unable to land and had to return to their destination after setting off.

In total 8800 passengers had their flights canceled. However, in the evening extra flights were put on and the airport stayed open until 2 a.m. to try to get passengers home.

As well as this, Jeju Airport provided blankets, mattresses, and bottles of water for those who had to stay at the airport.
