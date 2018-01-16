Jeju's traditional markets to receive big investment

▲ The Five Day Market is one of the traditional markets that will be gaining investment. Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

The Jeju government will be investing 19.8 billion won this year to help the traditional markets found throughout the island.

The money will go towards the modernization of the facilities found at the markets as well as new parking facilities, promotional materials, price signs written in foreign languages, gift certificates, and other improvements.

Jeju's traditional markets have long been of interest for both locals and tourists alike and the different markets sell a range of products from food and clothes to tourist souvenirs.

Dongmun Market is one of the oldest on Jeju and after being founded in 1945 it has been in its current location since 1954.

However, with customers dwindling as residents no longer rely on these markets for their shopping, they have long been subject of plans to improve the facilities and make them a more inviting place to shop.

Kim Hyun-min, director of the Jeju Economic and Trade office stated that he hopes the latest investment will help to upgrade the facilities so they will be able to gain support for the markets and help then provide support for Jeju's economy.