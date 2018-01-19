Sambyeolcho and East Asia Exhibition at Jeju National Museum

The Sambyeolcho and East Asia Exhibition will be held at Jeju National Museum until Feb. 28.

Sambyeolcho was a special military unit during the Goryeo dynasty.

The exhibition shows the traces of the fierce Sambyeolcho history from more than 750 years ago. The relics found in the main Sambyeolcho battlefields like Jindo Yongjang castle, Jeju Hangpaduri castle and Japan Takashima are exhibited.

This will be the first time to show all the Sambyeolcho relics in one exhibition. Also, more than 570 relics and material collected by 20 Korean organizations and seven Japanese organizations will be shown in this exhibition.

The Sambyeolcho and East Asia Exhibition will be the first place to show the painting ’ Mōko Shūrai Ekotoba’ which depicts the 1281 battle scene of Goryeo-Won Forces’ Expedition against Japan.

Time: Dec.05, 2017~Feb.28, 2018

Location: Jeju National Museum

Contact: 064-720-8104