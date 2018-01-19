Nine Bridges golf course ranked as world's 23rd greatest by Golf Digest

▲ The Nine Bridges Golf Course on Jeju

The Club At Nine Bridges golf course on Jeju has been ranked as the world's 23rd greatest by Golf Digest Magazine.

This as a steep improvement from the course's previous ranking. In 2016 it rated as the 79th best golf course in the world.

Earlier in the year, the course became the first location in Korea to hold a PGA Tour event, "The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges."

The course's ranking of 23rd makes it the best-ranked golf course in Korea just ahead of the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon which ranked as 28th on the list.

Perhaps even more impressively, it was ranked as the second best golf course in Asia. The only Asian golf course that was ahead in the rankings was Shanqin Bay G.C. on Hainin Island in China.

According to Golf Digest:

"The site was volcanic rock, capped with 150,000 cubic yards of sand as a base for bent-grass fairways and greens. The site had natural streams edged with massive Japanese Maples and 20-foot-tall Korean Azaleas, but they also transplanted 300 mature evergreens like Kryptomeria and cedars for additional color. With lakes connected by cascading weirs and a par-5 18th finishing on an island green."

The World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses feature runs every two years and showcases the best golf courses from across the world, although not those that are located in the U.S.