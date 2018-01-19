Chance for Jeju residents to get free entrance to Shinhwa World Theme Park

▲ Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park Entrance. Photo courtesy Jeju Shinhwa World

From Jan. 11. till March. 31 Jeju residents will have the chance to get free entry into Jeju Shinhwa World Theme Park.

The offer comes as part of the “Amazing Theme Park Trip in 80 Days” event package and it is in order to raise awareness of the park amongst Jeju residents.

In order to take advantage of the offer, you will have to make a reservation on the Jeju Shinhwa World homepage. Here is the form, simply select a date, enter your name, and enter your phone number.

Unfortunately, the event is limited to 2000 attendants a day, which means that many days are already full. Available days are shown in the drop-down menu.

If you manage to get a booking, make sure you bring your ARC cards to prove you are a Jeju resident and also the reservation confirmation message you will receive on your phone after booking.

As well as free entrance to the theme park, residents who take advantage of this offer will also receive a 30% discount at the Landing Dining Buffet.

Time: Jan.11~March.31.2018

Address: 304bun-gil, Shinhwayeoksa-ro, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si

Contact: 064-908-8888