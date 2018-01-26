JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.1.26 16:37
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Boiler explosion in Oedo causes injury
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.01.26  16:27:31
페이스북 트위터
▲ The aftermath of the explosion. Photo courtesy Fire and Safety Department.

Yesterday (Jan. 25) a boiler exploded in Oedo causing injury to two people and damaging much of the building. The explosion was so large that according to Jeju Sori it was heard in places over one kilometer away.

According to the Jeju Fire Protection Headquarters, the explosion occurred at 10:06 am on the second floor of a three-story building. Luckily, the explosion did not cause a fire.

Two people who were in the apartment at the time were injured by fragments and were transferred to a hospital in Jeju City.

The interior of the building was damaged by the explosion. Also, the windows of the shops on the first floor were also broken.

Cars parked nearby were also damaged by the impact of the explosion.

The fire department is on the scene and is trying to figure out the exact cause of the accident.

[Related Stories]
Duncan Elder의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트