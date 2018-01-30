JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.1.30 14:13
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Emergency control system set up to monitor offshore oil spill
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.01.30  14:01:59
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo courtesy Jnuri

Jeju will set up an emergency prevention system in relation to the Sanchi oil spill that occurred around 546 km south of Seogwipo in the East China Sea.

The emergency control system will be made up of the National Fisheries Research & Development Institute, Korea Marine Pollution Response Corp, National Fishery Products Quality Management Service, National Federation of Fisheries, and other related organizations.

This news comes after the Jeju Environmental Movement Association criticised the response of the government in relation to the oil spill.

They said that other than some marine product toxicology test, the government had not prepared any clear countermeasures.

They pointed out that in contrast, Japan is conducting preventive measures to block marine pollutants.

They ended their statement by saying, “There are too many cases where the first response to an environmental pollution accident is lukewarm or passive and has evolved into an environmental disaster.” and appealing to the Jeju Government to take proper measures.

Just how bad is the spill?

While The Ministry of Maritime Affairs had predicted that damage due to the oil spill would be minimal, other prediction models run by the UK's National Environment Research Council suggested that there was a possibility that within three months of the incident contaminated water could reach Jeju.

The spill site is in an area with several different ocean currents. While the most powerful is the Kuroshio current that heads towards Japan, there are also some weaker currents in the area that head north towards Korea.

The oil-spill occurred earlier this month when an Iranian oil tanker called the Sanchi crashed into a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship and started to leak oil. A few days later, the ship, that had been carrying around 136,000 tons of light crude oil, burst into flames and sunk.

Reports at the time stated that smoke from the fire began to rise up to 800-1,000 meters high, before, a few hours later, the oil tanker sunk into the depths of the ocean.

It was a tragic incident. Around 32 crew members from Iran and Bangladesh are thought to have died.

After the incident, a engineer with the Chinese State Oceanic Administration was quoted as saying “Because this is light crude oil spill, relatively speaking it has a much smaller impact than other oil spills, because this kind of oil is especially volatile-most of it has entered the atmosphere, so it’s had less impact on the Ocean.”

The official also mentioned that the location of the spill, in the East China Sea and far away from land has also been used as a reason why the “human impact should be minimal.”

However, more recent reports have painted a bleaker picture. This visual report by Reuters simulates the potential spread of the oil spill and explains what could happen in clear detail.

[Related Stories]
Duncan Elder의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트