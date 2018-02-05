Jeju Shinhwa World signs mutual benefits agreement with Andeok-myeon

▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Shinhwa World

Jeju Shinhwa World already operates a variety of community mutual benefit agreement programs and it has signed one with Andeok-myeon.

It is anticipated that this will be a good example of mutual benefit situation between foreign-invested enterprises and the local community.

When the related contract contents are put into practice, the mutual benefits agreement will bring successful development to the Shinhwa Historical Park as well as the development of the Andeok-myeon.

In particular, the Andeok-myeon partnership has been regarded as an effective mutual benefits agreement because it promises cooperation and support for various projects promoted by the Landing International Development Limited.

Earlier, the Jeju Shinhwa World concluded a win-win agreement with Seogwangseo-ri and Seogwangdong-ri in Andeok-myeon, where the site is located.

The partnership is expected to benefit both Shinhwa World and the local villages due to the fact that local business will be contracted for work with Shinhwa World. This is expected to include things such as supplying local agricultural and fishery products; providing security,