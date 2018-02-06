▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Shinhwa World

Jeju Shinhwa World has started to operate community contribution programs and will actively support cultural and artistic activities in Jeju Island.

As part of the plan to support people on Jeju, Jeju Shinhwa World plans to contribute to the development of Jeju arts businesses, support permanent exhibitions and art festivals, and introduce the works of local Jeju artists.

During the year, permanent exhibitions will display work created by Jeju artists such as photographs and paintings in the hallway of the banquet hall in Jeju Shinhwa World or other public areas.

Also, The Jeju Art Festival will be held twice a year. This is a “festival-type” exhibition that will exhibit the works of artists from Jeju Island. In particular, Jeju Shinhwa World plans to actively support youth culture and arts activities.

Despite the increase in the cultural needs of young people, Jeju Shinhwa World is planning to contribute to the local community to support art programs and financial resources.

In particular, Jeju Shinhwa World will establish a cooperation system with related organizations in Jeju Island. It is currently in discussion with the Jeju Free International City Development Center (JDC).