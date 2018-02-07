Magpie beers soon to be available in cans!

▲ Magpie's beers will soon be available in cans. Photo courtesy Magpie Brewing Co. Jeju based Magpie Brewing Co. has announced plans to start selling their beer in cans. According to Magpie CEO and co-owner Erik Moynihan, the cans could be available as soon as mid-March in both the Tapdong and Brewery locations. After this, they will start to sell the cans wholesale, meaning that fans of Magpie beer could begin to see their beer appearing in bars and restaurants from June. Read more: It's been over a year since the Magpie Brewery opened on Jeju At first, the brewery will be selling its four core beers which are a Pale Ale, Porter, IPA, and a Kolsch. They are also planning a rollout of some of their seasonal beers later in the year. Fans of Magpie’s high-AVB beers can also look forward to the occasional special release of these in bottles. Erik Moynihan explained that they had been considering packaging their beers for a while now and decided on cans because as well as being “the closest experience to drinking a beer at our bar,” they are also “the best for the beer in terms of freshness and transportability, in addition to being the best environmentally.” As we enter our sixth day of heavy snow, the thought of opening a can of Magpie beer while lying on a hot Jeju beach in summer is a welcome one!