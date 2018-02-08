Jeju International Airport runway back up and running

▲ This is the sixth consecutive day of snow on Jeju. Photo courtesy jnuri

The runway at Jeju International Airport was shut for around two and a half hours this morning, although is now back up and running.

According to the Korea Airports Corporation, because of the rain that fell during the night of Jan. 8, the runway was shut from 7.30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The first flight to arrive was the ZE552 that had departed from Bangkok earlier in the day. In total, due to the closure of the runway, 42 flights were canceled (21 arrivals and 21 departures) and 50 flights were late (29 departures, 21 arrivals). 15 flights were turned back to their destination.

Despite the reopening of the runway, delays throughout the rest of the day are expected.

An airport official said that while the weather is improving, passengers should still check the status of their flights.