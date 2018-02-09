▲ Lee Sang-hwa at the Richmond Olympic Oval. Photo by kris krüg via Flickr Until several years ago, South Korea had never been considered a powerhouse in speed skating at the Olympics. Kim Yoon-man became the first ever South Korean to medal at a Winter Games when he took the silver medal in the men’s 1,000 meters in Albertville in 1992. Lee Kang-seok won bronze in the men’s 500 meters in Turin in 2006, while Mo Tae-bum and Lee Seung-hoon were double medalists at the Games in Vancouver in 2010. This is the latest of Branko's articles on the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. To read more, check out his other articles. Has South Korea found a successor for Kim Yu-na?

