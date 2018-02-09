JEJU WEEKLY

How to watch the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in Korea: TV and online
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
▲ Photo courtesy Korea.net

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics are starting today and if you live in Korea you will be happy to know that it will all be broadcast both on Korean TV channels and online.

More Olympic coverage

Which Korean TV channels will the Olympics be broadcast on?

The will be plenty of options to watch the Winter Olympics on TV in Korea as it will be broadcast on the KBS, MBC, and SBS channels. The majority of the live footage will be on the terrestrial channels KBS1 and MBC.

If you speak Korean you can easily find a TV guide by searching Naver for 티비편성표.

How to watch the PyeongChang Olympics online in Korea

Luckily, even if you don't have a TV it is super easy to watch the Olympics live on your computer (or on mobile). Naver will be broadcasting the Games for free on the sport section of their website.

While the site is in Korean, it is pretty easy to navigate. In fact, this link has the complete schedule of all the events with the times they will be shown. The event currently being broadcast is the one with the red 중계 button at the right-hand side.

Screenshot from Naver

You can also watch videos from previous events if there is a blue 영상 button in the same location.

When you choose to watch an event, you will have to download the Naver player plug-in. There is an English option for this and the setup was simple. The live stream started playing straight after the download finished. We used Google Chrome although presumably, this will also work on Internet Explorer.

Schedule, videos, and live streams: http://sports.news.naver.com/pc2018/schedule/index.nhn

Full Olympic Schedule (In English): https://www.pyeongchang2018.com/en/game-time/results/OWG2018/en/general/competition-schedule.htm
