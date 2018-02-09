It may be hard to believe due to the snow we have seen over the past few days, but the first flowers of spring are just starting to bloom!

Ume flowers (매화), also known as apricot flowers, are one the first types to appear on Jeju. They start to bloom in February and usually last until mid March.

These pictures, provided by Hallim Park, show the first blossoms of the apricot flower blooming in their park. In some of the pictures, you can even see snow unmelted snow still lying in the background!

Other types of flower that you can expect to see during spring include Jeju's famous yellow canola flowers from March, and also cherry blossom in March/April.