▲ The Korean Unification Flag Eagerly anticipated news was finally made public a few days ago, as it was announced that bobsledder Won Yun-jong will carry the unified flag for Korea at tonight's opening ceremony. He will carry it with an as yet undecided female athlete from the North. The two Koreas will march together for the tenth time at an international competition, the first time on home soil since the Asian Games in Busan back in 2002. The 32-year-old began his career in 2010 and quickly rose up the ranks in the men’s two-man discipline, winning an overall World Cup title in 2016 with his teammate, Seo Young-woo. More Olympic coverage Lee Sang- hwa pursuing glory on home ice

