Jeju Laundry (CEO Lee Jung-keun), a new laundry specialist in Jeju, and Jeju Shinhwa World (Chairman Yang Ji-hye) are continuing their win-win partnership in the uniform and linen laundry service.

Jeju Laundry is a subsidiary company of Seokwang Village Enterprise. It is a professional laundry service company for hotels and resorts which was established in February last year and started operation in October.

Currently, Jeju Laundry has contracts with Jeju Shinhwa World, Shilla Stay Jeju, Seaside Arden, and major tourist facilities in the city. The company provides tailor-made laundry services ranging from luxury hotels to business hotels and theme parks.

Jeju Laundry is expected to be able to steadily expand its position in the market as well as develop stable business through the laundry service contract with Jeju Shinhwa World. It plans to increase the daily throughput by concurrently investing in facilities with the laundry demand of the hotels, condominiums and theme parks in Jeju Shinhwa World.

As the tourist industry in Korea has become more prominent, the number of high-quality accommodation is on the rise which means the appearance of Jeju Laundry is positive. It will supplement the aged facilities and train more professionals.

In particular, the local community (Seogwang-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si) established a village enterprise (Seogwang Village Enterprise), a profit-making corporation for the region and contributed directly to the activation of the local economy by further developing tourism services such as laundry.

Meanwhile, the 700 pyeong (2314.05 square meter) laundry facility operated by Jeju Laundry is located in Taepyeong-dong, Seogwipo-si. It is equipped with the latest European machinery such as continuous washing machines and dryers, freestanding washing machines and dryers, and iron and folding machines.

The maximum amount of laundry that can be handled per day is 15 tons of linen and 3000 pieces of uniforms. A laundry specialist with 30 years' experience is working as the manager and technical consultant to ensure the quality of the service. It operates 365 days a year on the principle of 'overnight delivery' through an automation system.