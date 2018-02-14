Round rice cake event at Jeju Shinhwa World Theme Park

▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Shinhwa World

In order to greet the biggest holiday in Korea, Jeju Shinhwa World is holding a ‘Health and Longlife’ round rice cake event for families.

The event will be held on Feb. 15 to 17 at the main plaza in Jeju Shinhwa World Theme Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will be held five times each period for a total of 10 times each day.

Every participant is offered a rounded rice cake which they can personalise by choosing to add grain syrup, honey, cheese sauce, or bean powder.

Also, the theme park staff will be dressed in traditional Hanbok and the visitors can play folk games such as the shuttlecock kicking with the staff members.

Much of Shinhwa World is now up and running including the Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World and Jeju Shinhwa World Landing Resort, Shinhwa Theme Park, Landing Convention Center and convention facilities, Asian food street, YG Republic, and the downtown duty-free shop operated by the Jeju Tourism Organization.

Moreover, the foreigner casino will be soon open this year. In 2020, the world's first outdoor movie theme park operated by Lionsgate and the Four Season resort and spa will open.