▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Regional Office of Aviation.

The current passenger transport buses at Jeju Airport are being replaced with new electric buses. When this happens, Jeju will be the first airport in Korea to bring in electric buses.

The electric buses will begin their operation from March. As well as being electric they will have wheelchair access from people with disabilities and the elderly.

At first, only two of the nine buses will be replaced as a trial. The airport will then look at what works and what doesn’t before replacing the rest of the buses.

Because the electric buses don’t produce smoke or noise, it is expected that passengers will be able to ride more comfortably on these buses.

Of course, these electric buses aren’t the only electric buses in Jeju. In 2016, electric buses with replaceable batteries were introduced in Seogwipo.

As well as this, residents on Jeju can get some of the most generous subsidies for electric cars in Korea. This led the island to have the highest percentage of electric vehicles in Korea in early 2017.