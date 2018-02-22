Jeju Cherry Blossom Festival 2018

▲ The Cherry Blossom Festival on Jeju. Photo courtesy Jeju City Hall The Jeju Cherry Blossom Festival is held every year at various locations throughout Jeju. It is a chance to see a different side to Jeju, take some beautiful photos, and try some of Jeju's festival food. When is the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival in Jeju? As the southernmost point of Korea, cherry blossom actually blooms on Jeju before any other part of Korea! However, that isn't the only good thing about Cherry Blossom on Jeju. Due to the varying altitudes that you can find cherry blossom trees at on the island, and the varying temperatures that come with this, cherry blossom can often be seen for around a week or two on the island (assuming there is no rain). While there are still no official dates for the Cherry Blossom Festival this year, the festival usually opens sometime in late March or April. Of course, we will update this article when we have more details! Where can you see cherry blossom on Jeju? Cherry blossom can be seen in many places on the island, including both Jeju-si and Seogwipo-si. The festival usually takes place over various different locations with some of the most popular being Jangjeon-ri in Aewol, Jeonnong-ro in Jeju City, and the entrance to Jeju National University. Because it is located at a higher altitude, the festival at Jeju National University usually takes place around a week after the ones in Jeju and Aewol. One of the most popular spots to view cherry blossom is Noksan-ro. Here the pink cherry blossoms that line the road contrast with the yellow of the canola flowers for a view that is unlike those found elsewhere on the island. ▲ Cherry blossom and canola flowers. Photo by Kang Jeong-hyo. What can you do at the Cherry Blossom Festival? Of course, the most popular thing to do is simply look at the cherry blossom. There are plenty of great photo opportunities whichever location you choose to visit. As well as the cherry blossom trees, the festival locations will usually have various types of food on offer such as hot dogs, pajeon, barbecued pork belly, and even roast quail. Again, depending on the day and the location, there will also be different performances that you can watch throughout the day.