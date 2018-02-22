Spring flowers predicted to bloom one day earlier than last year

Photo courtesy 152 Weather Meteorological firm 152 Weather has released predictions about when it expects Jeju’s spring flowers to bloom. The good news for people on Jeju is that they are expected to bloom around one day earlier than last year. According to the company's predictions, canola flowers will start to bloom on Jeju on March 16, while the island’s azalea will bloom around three days later on March 19. Both of these flowers will bloom on Jeju before anywhere else in Korea. They said that while the weather up to the beginning of February was colder than normal in Korea, the predictions for late February and early March, the period that was the biggest influence on when flowers bloom, suggest that the weather will similar to normal. Canola flowers are one of the most popular sights on Jeju and they can be seen throughout the island, including near to some of Jeju’s most famous sights. In fact, you can see canola flowers near to Sunrise peak, Sanbangsan, and Hamdeok Beach. As well as this, there will be various canola flower festivals held including the 20th Seogwipo Canola Flower International Walking Festival on March 24 to 25 and the 36th Jeju Canola Flower Festival from April 7 till 15. If you can’t wait until then to get your flower fix, then there are other options. Ume flowers started to bloom at the beginning of February and they are expected to last until mid-March.