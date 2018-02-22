Shinhwa World casino set to open on Feb. 25

While Shinhwa World has been gradually opening for almost a year now, one part of the project that hasn’t opened yet was the casino. Despite seemingly being ready to open when we visited last month, the resort was waiting for permission from the Jeju government before they could open.

However, on Feb. 21, Landing International Development, the company behind the Shinhwa World Resort, gained permission to relocate its landing casino from the Hyatt Regency to Jeju Shinhwa World from the Jeju Government.

As the casino was pretty much ready to go already, they will have a have a soft opening on Feb. 25.

According to Landing International, the casino will have a gaming floor area of approximately 5,500 square meters and it will be home to 155 live gaming tables and 239 slot machines.

The casino will join the resort's hotels, theme park, and restaurants as sections that are already open. Next to open is likely to be the G-Dragon cafe and bowling alley called “AC.III.T” which is expected to open next month. This will then leave just the waterpark and Lionsgate Movie World as sections that are yet to open.