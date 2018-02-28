[In Pictures] Jeju Herb Dongsan LED Festival

▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Herb Garden Jeju Herb Dongsan is a park filled with 180 types of herb and 250 types of flower. As well as this, there is also a 6611 square meter tangerine farm and other themed gardens. One of these gardens is the health experience garden in which you can make natural soap, spices, oils, and teas from the herbs. However, while the garden during the day is certainly nice, at night it turns into a beautiful LED world. Here, colorful LED lights are placed throughout the park which give visitors a completely different experience to that of the those who go during the day. Below we have attached some pictures of the park so you can get an idea of what is available. Also, we have attached a map at the bottom of the article. When: Until Dec. 31, 2018

Location: 170 Don Oreum-ro, Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo-si

Fee: Day: 10,000 won, night: 12,000 won

Contact: 0647877363 Website: http://www.herbdongsan.com/ By day Jeju Herb Dongsan is a park filled with 180 types of herb and 250 types of flower. ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Herb Garden But at night the park turns into a beautiful LED world. ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Herb Garden ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Herb Garden ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Herb Garden ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Herb Garden Where is Jeju Herb Dongsan?