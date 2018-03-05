JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2018.3.5
Jeju International Airport has highest rate of delayed flights in Korea
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
2018.03.05
▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organization

Last year, Jeju International Airport had the highest rate of delayed flights out of any of Korea’s airports.

According to the “Air Traffic Services Report for 2017,” the domestic delay rate stood at 14.33 percent. This is more than the average of 11.99 percent and ahead of Incheon Airport which had a delay rate of 14.09 percent, Gwangju Airport which had a delay rate of 12.93 percent, and Gunsan Airport which had a delay rate of 12.54 percent.

When international flights are taken into consideration, 13.8 percent of flights at Jeju International Airport were late. This was also the highest rate in Korea.

In terms of routes, the route with the highest percentage of delayed flights was Jeju to Jinju which saw 24.6 percent of its flights delayed. This was followed by Jeju to Sacheon at 20.46 percent then Jeju to Gimhae at 14.88 percent.

The route between Jeju and Gimpo is often mentioned as the world’s busiest. In fact, last year there were 178,798 flights between the two airports. This made up 46.3 percent of the total number of domestic flights.

In terms of why the flights are late, the report found that 95.2 percent of the time it was due to connection delays.
