Shinhwa World held its official opening yesterday - here is what you can find at the resort

▲ Jeju Shinhwa World opening ceremony. Photo courtesy Jeju Shinhwa World. Jeju Shinhwa World held its official opening ceremony yesterday at the resort's Landing Convention Ballroom. The event was attended by the Chairman and Executive Director of Landing International and Landing Jeju Dr. Yang Zhihui, as well as various officials from Jeju. In his speech, Dr. Yang Zhihui pledged to develop Jeju Shinhwa World into a world-class leisure and entertainment integrated resort that Jeju residents are proud of, and to contribute to Jeju Island’s economic development and, in particular, its tourism. While the resort is now officially open, different sections have been opening for almost a year now and more is set to open over the following years. Here is a look at what is up and running now and what is expected to open soon. Open Now April 2017: The first part of the resort to open was the Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World hotel. The Somerset calls itself "the first world-class full-serviced resort condominium in Jeju." September 2017: The Shinwha World Theme Park opened and welcomed its first customers in September last year. The theme park has 20 different rides for children of all ages. The theme is based on the “Larva” character designed by the Korean animation studio TUBAn which means the park looks great and is full of colorful things to catch the attention of the little ones. November 2017: The Jeju Shinhwa World Landing Resort and Convention Center opened, followed by the first part of the YG Republique food and drinks entertainment complex. YG Republique is being run by YG Entertainment, one of the biggest producers of K-pop. The restaurants include a Jeju Black Pork barbecue restaurant and a seafood buffet. December 2017: The Jeju Shinhwa World Marriott Resort opened, along with the Shinhwa Shopppes - a duty-free shopping mall. February 2018: The Jeju Shinhwa World Landing Casino opened. The casino is home to 155 live gaming tables and 239 slot machines. In February, the G-Dragon cafe 'Untitled, 2017' also opened as the central part of YG Republique. Coming Soon Summer 2018: The Shinhwa Waterpark is expected to open during summer 2018. 2020: Jeju Shinhwa World Four Seasons Resort and Spa and the Lionsgate Movie World are both expected to open in 2020.