Ever since early 2017, Jeju residents have only been able to throw out certain types of trash on certain days. This was a scheme brought in increase the amount of trash that gets recycled and try to alleviate the mess that often occured around bins on Jeju. However, despite the recycling rate increasing slightly from 2016 to 2017 (from 53.4 to 56.7 percent) many people are still not happy about the inconvenience that the new rules caused. Because of this, the Jeju government has increased the amount of rubbish that can be thrown away each day. Additionally, the number of recycling help-centers, where residents can throw out trash no matter the day or day, is set to increase to 200. From April 1, residents will be able to throw away cans and metal, styrofoam, and glass, as well as food waste and general rubbish every day. This means that the only limits will be placed on paper, plastics, plastic wrappers(vinyl), and non-burnable items. This is because the amount of paper and plastic that gets thrown away is generally much more than any other types of recyclable trash. Also, glass bottles, metals, and styrofoam are said to be easier to separate even if thrown out at the same time. According to the new system, you can throw out your trash as follows: Monday - Plastic Tuesday -Paper and non-burnable items Wednesday - Plastic Thursday - Paper and plastic wrappers Friday - Plastic Saturday - Paper and non-burnable items Sunday - Plastic and plastic wrappers. These changes were made after the issue became a key topic of discussion in the run-up to the local elections.