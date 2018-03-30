JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2018.3.30
Jeju Governor invites President Trump to hold North Korea meeting on Jeju
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.03.26  14:04:07
On March 26, the Twitter account for Jeju Special Self-Governing Province left a message from the Governor of Jeju to President of the US Donald Trump. In the Tweet, Governor Won Hee-ryong proposes that the potential U.S.- North Korea meeting be held on Jeju.

Along with the Tweet, there is a video message from Governor Won himself where he states that he believes any meeting between the two countries will be a “historic encounter,” that could have a “huge impact on the course of world history.”

He then proposes that Jeju should be the location of the summit as it has “held several summit meetings.” Other advantages include the island’s “clean nature and beautiful landscape as well as its advantage for perfect security.”

He ends the video saying that he hopes to see President Trump in Jeju.

Ever since the prospect of a meeting between North Korea and the US was raised earlier this month, Jeju has been mentioned as a potential location for the meeting.

While no location has yet been set, it is thought that the likeliness of it being held in either the U.S. or North Korea is pretty low. That would leave South Korea as one of the more likely destinations, although Beijing, Geneva, and Stockholm have all been touted.

Jeju is thought to be a good location for the summit due in part to security arrangements potentially being easier on the island than they would in Seoul.
