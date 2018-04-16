▲ The site of the crash. Photo courtesy Jeju Local Police Agency.

On the morning of April 12, a hot air balloon crashed in Seogwipo. The pilot of the balloon died and the 12 passengers are injured.

According to the Jeju Firefighting Headquarters, the balloon crashed just north of Mulyongari Oreum in Sinheung-ri, Namwon-eup.

A witness picking bracken in a field near to where the hot air balloon crashed saw the accident and was able to call the emergency services.

According to reports, there were 13 people on board the balloon. All those on board were able to escape, although, of these, one later passed away. The other passengers have been sent to hospitals in Seogwipo and Jeju.

The pilot was who died was 54 years-old.

According to the passengers of the balloon, there was not much wind during the flight. However, it picked up as they were landing, causing the balloon to hit the ground strongly and then be blown into a tree.

The balloon reportedly took off at 7.20 a.m. in Wasan-ri in Jocheon. It then flew for around an hour past sites such as Seongsan Ilchulbong and Pyoseon. The hot air balloon has a capacity of 17 passengers.

The fire department is currently investing the accident.