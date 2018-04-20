Jeju Shinhwa World Theme Park introduces annual pass

Jeju Shinhwa World has introduced an infinite pass for Jeju residents. The pass will cost 68,000 won and gives unlimited access to Jeju Shinhwa World Theme Park for a year.

The infinite pass price is 68,000 won for both adults and children. A full price single admission ticket to Shinhwa World theme park costs 39,000 won per person so the annual pass could be beneficial if you plan to visit the park multiple times in a year.

The membership annual pass is only available until May 31. Although, no matter when you buy the ticket, it will expire on April 30, 2019.

If you purchase the infinite pass, you can enjoy one year of festivals, exhibitions, and performance events at the Shinhwa Theme Park. This will include a special Children’s day event that will be held from May 5 to May 6.

To purchase the ticket, you will have to sign up for the “Shinhwa Rewards Membership.” However, only those who are over 19 can sign up to the membership. Those under the age of 19 can receive the ticket through the account of their parents.

For more information on the event, you can check out the Shihwa World Website at www.shinhwaworld.com or give them a call at (1670-8800).