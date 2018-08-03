▲ Photo courtesty/Jeju Shinhwa World

The largest water park on Jeju Island, the Jeju Shinhwa World Water Park, is officially opened on August 3.

The Jeju Shinhwa World Water Park the largest and first water park in Jeju, with a total area of 17792 ㎡, can accommodate 3400 people.

Including the wave pool, there are 13 different types of swimming pools and 6 kinds of slides, total 19 kinds of aquatic entertainment facilities. In addition, there are outdoor summer shelters, Jacuzzi bathtubs, sauna and other leisure facilities.

The water slides and water park design for the Jeju Shinhwa World Water Park was joined by Proslide Technology Inc., a Canadian manufacturer for the Universal's Volcano Bay, Orlando.

The "Super Creeper Coil" and "Giant Double Leaf" are the representative slides of the Jeju Shinhwa World Water Park, if you like thrilled, never miss these two!

The Super Creeper Coil is 250 meters long. It is the first “climbing tiger rattan” shaped slide in Asia. It bends at an angle of over 70 degrees and has a maximum speed of 40Km.

There are three Zones in the water park. Super Wave Pool, Sand Castle SPA, Rood Garden Bade Pool and other entertainment items are included in Zone 2. Also, you can find facilities for parents and children, such as Kids Pools and Mini Pools in Zone 3.

Tickets for adults and children are both 39,000 won and can now be booked on the official website of the Jeju Shinhwa World.

From August 3 to August 10, 188 people will be given a “1+1 discount” each day, and the tickets will be free.

More details of The Jeju Shinhwa World Waterpark, you can check out the Shihwa World Website or give them a call at (1670-8800).