JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.8.27 12:22
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Jeju Gyorae Natural Recreation Forest expansion project has completed
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.08.06  11:16:50
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo courtesty/ Jeju Stone Park

The Jeju Park Management Gyorae Natural Recreation Forest announced on last Thursday that it has implemented and completed the supplement facilities project to expand convenience facilities which was planned this year.

The original nature of the forest was preserved by Jeju’s stone, wood, and vine, which can not be found throughout Korea.

Eight projects have been implemented in three main areas, including infrastructure, forest environment and accommodation improvement, and are striving to provide convenience to tourists through continuous improvement of environment.

The expanding project for the accommodation facilities included improving the accommodation environment, such as repairing exterior walls, changing indoor wallpaper, changing balcony windows, and repairing sewer lines.

The Jeju Stone Park management office said, " By improving convenience facilities that are environmentally friendly, we will reduce inconvenience and provide comfortable facilities for the residents to have the perfect place to meditate and relax in nature. "
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트