Jeju Gyorae Natural Recreation Forest expansion project has completed

▲ Photo courtesty/ Jeju Stone Park

The Jeju Park Management Gyorae Natural Recreation Forest announced on last Thursday that it has implemented and completed the supplement facilities project to expand convenience facilities which was planned this year.

The original nature of the forest was preserved by Jeju’s stone, wood, and vine, which can not be found throughout Korea.

Eight projects have been implemented in three main areas, including infrastructure, forest environment and accommodation improvement, and are striving to provide convenience to tourists through continuous improvement of environment.

The expanding project for the accommodation facilities included improving the accommodation environment, such as repairing exterior walls, changing indoor wallpaper, changing balcony windows, and repairing sewer lines.

The Jeju Stone Park management office said, " By improving convenience facilities that are environmentally friendly, we will reduce inconvenience and provide comfortable facilities for the residents to have the perfect place to meditate and relax in nature. "