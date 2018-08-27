Will Jeju affected by the Typhoon "Yagi"? Need to wait till the 12th

YAGI, the 14th typhoon, is predicted to be heading north without directly affecting Jeju.

▲ Photo courtesy/The Korea Meteorological Administration

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) predicted that Jeju could be completely affected by the typhoon Yagi.

However, The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) predicted that Jeju will be at the right end of the typhoon and excluded from the influence of the typhoon.

The KMA announced today that at 9:00 on July 10, on the sea about 600 km southeast of Okinawa, Japan, the typhoon Yagi that travels northwest at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour will be around in the sea area about 440 km south of Seogwipo, Jeju at 9 a.m. on Sunday (July 12). And it will be around 380 km west of Seogwipo at around 9 a.m. on July 13 (Monday).

But they also expect Jeju will not fall under the influence of the typhoon if Jeju is out of the typhoon zone between the afternoon of July 12 and the morning of July 13.

Tomorrow (July 11) , Jeju will be cloudy with the influence of the North Pacific high pressure.

High temperature and humidity of air are constantly flowing and as air safety is strengthened due to strong solar radiation and topography effects, there is a possibility of showers in coastal areas.

The day after tomorrow (July 12) will continue to be affected by the North Pacific high pressure, but it will be cloudy with occasional rain. More information can be checked in the KMA official website.