  • Updated 2018.8.27 12:22
Meet Giuseppe Verdi's masterpieces at Seogwipo Opera Festival
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.08.20  12:31:09
▲ Photo coustety/ Seogwipo-si

The famous opera La Traviata will be on stage from August 22-23 at the Seogwipo Arts Center.

Also, the opera Rigoletto by the Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi will be on show on August 24-25. It is known as Verdi's most tragic opera and one of his three masterpieces. It tells the cruel fate and tragic ending of the jester who wanted to punish the immoral and debauched noble society but instead end up killing his daughter.

Jeju native baritone Kim Seung-chul (Ligoleto), soprano Kang Hae-jung (Gilda), tenor Kim Dong-won (Mantua) will be singing the famous songs like "Woman is fickle" (La donna è mobile) and "Dearest Name" (Gualtier Maldè!... Caro nome). Through these songs, not only the opera lovers, but the opera beginners can also easily understand the opera.

The performance is produced by the art director Kim Soo-jung, conductor Yang Jin-mo and producer Yeom Sang-wook. The Prime Philharmonic Orchestra and Met opera choir will also join the performance. The ticket price is 10,000 won for both first floor and second floor. It can be purchased at the Seogwipo Arts Center websiteand the ticket office.
