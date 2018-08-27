Typhoon Soulik, battered Jeju and caused huge damages

The 19th typhoon Soulik has swept across Jeju from August 22 to 23, which left huge property damages. The accumulated rainfall at the upper part of Mt. Halla reached 1014 millimeters.

▲ Due to the strong wind and heavy rain on Thursday, there's no people or cars on the street. Photo courtesy/ The Jeju Weekly

According to the Central Disaster Prevention and Countermeasures Department, a 16-year-old boy is being treated at a hospital after suffering a fracture as the fence collapsed due to Typhoon Solick.

An women went missing and a man was injured as they were taking pictures near Seogwipo Sojeongbang Waterfall on Wednsday night (August 22).

Three vinyl houses, eight barns, three fishing boats, three fishing facilities, twenty-seven traffic lights were damaged, and 136 trees were blow down in Jeju. The breakwaters at Jeju Wilmi port were also destroyed.

Moreover, the power outage occurred in 22,840 houses, shops and barns among Jeju-do, South Jeolla Province and Gwangju-si.

In particular, the Jeju International Airport could not operate due to the typhoon, about 50,000 tourists are stranded and a total of 532 flights have been canceled. The airlines formed emergency response team and transport tourists as soon as possible through the dispatch of temporary flights.

The typhoon Soulik has landfall on Mokpo, South Jeolla Province at 11 p.m. Thursday (August 23) , and expect it to disappear around Gangneung, Gangwon Province into the East Sea.