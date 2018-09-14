JEJU WEEKLY

Get to know 'comfort women', the 'Truth and Justice, also the Memories' Exhibition
승인 2018.09.03  12:40:39
▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju 4.3 Peace Park

The exhibition 'Truth and Justice, also the Memories’ opened in Jeju 4.3 Peace Memorial Hall where people can feel the pain of the comfort women. The exhibition will held until Sep. 12.

The exhibition, which will be held around major cities across the country, and will highlight the truth of the Japanese military sexual slavery through the UN documents, the stories of the victims and victims' families and the videos of Japanese soldiers’ testimonies.

The movements of demonstrations and the national and international peace-monument building campaigns are also introduced.

It includes the butterfly movements centered on solidarity with victims of sexual violence and the peace-monument building campaigns lead to install sculptures in honor of the comfort women and remember their cruel lives under the tortures by the Japanese soldiers .

Meanwhile, the exhibition is held in Seoul, Suwon, Cheonan, Gwangju, Jeju and Busan. It will be held from October 26th to November 11th in Busan after the Jeju exhibition is over.
