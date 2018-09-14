The Jeju Field Walls Festiva

▲ Photo courtesy/Jeju Field Walls Festival

Jeju's major autumn festival, the Jeju Field Walls Festival, will be held on September 15 and 16 at Jeju Batdam Theme Park.

Jeju Field Walls Festival, which marks its fourth year this year, is hosted by Jeju Special Self-governing Province and the Jeju Agricultural Heritage Committee, and the KTV Jeju Broadcasting Corporation is participating in the festival.

The 4th Jeju Field Walls Festival is a program that allows people to experience Jeju's beautiful autumn nature and unique farming culture. Also, you can taste a variety of Jeju traditional food by using local ingredients.

In particular, you can walking along the Jeju field walls with traditional Jeju lunchbox "Donggoryang". This event will be accompanied by a professional guide who will explain the origin and characteristics of the Jeju field wall. The walking event will take place five times during the festival.

The pre-participation application for the festival starts from Sep.09 to 10. You can apply through the official website and KCTV Jeju Broadcasting website . Only those who apply in advance will be given a program book and a package of presents containing the traditional Jeju lunch box.