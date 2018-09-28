Ballet Star Gala Show in Seogwipo

▲ Photo courtesy /Seogwipo Arts Center

Famous domestic and foreign star ballerino & ballerina will give a perform in Seogwipo Arts Center on September 22, introducing the ballet masterpieces and the combination of Jeju cultures with western art.

The Ballesta Gala Show in Seogwipo, is hosted by the Seogwipo Arts Center and the Jeju City Ballet, will feature various genres from classical ballet to new creative ballet.

The Korean famous ballet dancers will collaborate with the dancers from the Tokyo City Ballet and Prague National Ballet. They will perform Diana and Actaeon, Swan Lake and Le Corsaire. Jeju leading composer Moon Hyo-jin will play the piano and show the life and culture of Jeju through ballet.

During the performance, the Korean actor, Phillip Choi, who majored in dance will be the commenter.

Time: September 22 (SAT), 7:00 p.m.

Location: Seogwipo Arts Center

Price: The first floor, 15,000 won; The second floor, 10,000 won

Reservations: Can be made at the Seogwipo Arts Center and on the website

Inquiries: 064-760-3365