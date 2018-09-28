JEJU WEEKLY

Ballet Star Gala Show in Seogwipo
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.09.17  15:22:36
▲ Photo courtesy /Seogwipo Arts Center

Famous domestic and foreign star ballerino & ballerina will give a perform in Seogwipo Arts Center on September 22, introducing the ballet masterpieces and the combination of Jeju cultures with western art.

The Ballesta Gala Show in Seogwipo, is hosted by the Seogwipo Arts Center and the Jeju City Ballet, will feature various genres from classical ballet to new creative ballet.

The Korean famous ballet dancers will collaborate with the dancers from the Tokyo City Ballet and Prague National Ballet. They will perform Diana and Actaeon, Swan Lake and Le Corsaire. Jeju leading composer Moon Hyo-jin will play the piano and show the life and culture of Jeju through ballet.

During the performance, the Korean actor, Phillip Choi, who majored in dance will be the commenter.

Time: September 22 (SAT), 7:00 p.m.
Location: Seogwipo Arts Center
Price: The first floor, 15,000 won; The second floor, 10,000 won
Reservations: Can be made at the Seogwipo Arts Center and on the website
Inquiries: 064-760-3365
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
