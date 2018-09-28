The 6th Jeju International Cruise Forum was held at the Jeju Shinhwa World Landing Convention Center for four days from Aug. 28 to 31. The Jeju International Cruise Forum is an international cruise conference hosted by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries and Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and organized by the Jeju Tourism Organization. This sixth event was held under the slogan 'Asian Cruise, Open to the World" and over 1,700 people attended. Starting with an opening session announced by the representatives of the cruise ships, three special sessions were held. It was the first time Japanese cruise ship crews participated. In the opening session, president of global cruise line leader Costa Group Asia Mario Zanetti gave a speech. This was followed by speeches from Stuart Allison the vice president of Princess Cruises Asia Pacific and Alex Xiang the managing director of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings China. Proposals for the continued development and strategies of the Global Cruise Shippers were introduced. In particular, as the representative of Japan's major cruise carriers, NYK Cruises and Mitsui O.S.K Passenger Line participated in the cruise forum for the first time to offer suggestions on the current situation and future prospects of the Japanese cruise market. It is expected that network opportunities will be prepared with the view of opening various routes with Japan. In the three special sessions, participants had an in-depth discussion on how to develop the Asian Cruise Industry. The themes were “Activating Asian cruise ports”, “Cruise trend and future prospects”, and “The expansion and utilization of cruise infrastructure”. Tourism industry supplies pre-orders and display booths for regional special goods were held. In total, the number of booths was expanded from 57 last year to 64 this year. Also 150 business meetings were held. Additionally, a job briefing session for the cruise crew was held, and the Asian Cruise Awards were handed out to organizations that contributed to the development of the Asian cruise industry. Jeju Special Self-governing Province has signed a three-way cooperation project with Taiwan's Girung Harbor Corporation and Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture to open various cruise routes. In addition, the annual general meeting of the Asia Cruise Leaders network, the seminar of the subcommittee, and the international academic conference were held, along with the 6th Conference on Cruise Development.