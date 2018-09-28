JEJU WEEKLY

2018 Jeju Youth Music Festival
The 2018 Jeju Youth Music Festival will be held on September 29 at Jeju International Convention Center (Jeju ICC).

This festival will feature by famous singers such as Zion.T, Jessi, rapper Cheetah and DJ DOC, Clon's DJ KOO, hip-hop rapper Bliss and Rappy, visiting Jeju citizens as the best lineup that not only young people, but also everyone can enjoy.

Besides the concert, the festival also has night market and flea market. Before going into the concert, why not take a look and eat some delicious food?

Time: 29 September; 2:30 p.m.~10:30 p.m.
Location: Outdoor performance hall of Jeju International Convention Center
Ticket Price: 77,000 won
Reservations: Can be made on Interpark ticket, Melon ticket, Ticket link
Inquiries: 064-1544-3460
