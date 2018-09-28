JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.9.28 12:07
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Travel
Jeju Shinhwa World October promotion
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.09.28  12:01:11
페이스북 트위터
▲ Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park Photo courtesy /Jeju Shinhwa World

Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park has prepared various events and programs in October.

'Trick or Treat' event will be held to celebrate Halloween. Take photos at Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park and post them with #Jeju Shinhwa World, #Shinhwa Theme Park, #Shinhwa Theme Park Halloween hashtags on your SNS account. Showing the pictures to the guest service center and they will give you a Jack-o'-lantern basket. If you carry basket inside the Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park, the staffs at the theme park will fill the basket with candy to celebrate Halloween Day. The event period is from October 20 to 31.

▲ Trick or Treat event. Photo courtesy /Jeju Shinhwa World

There is also a character stamp rally event that runs through October. Take photos with all eight characters inside the theme park, you will get the character stickers, and place them on the theme park guide map. Visit the guest service center and show the completed guide map, you will receive 10,000 won worth ‘Food and Beverage Voucher’ for use in the Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park.

▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Shinhwa World

In addition, purchase two Transformers Autobot Alliance's tickets, you can get free a transformers photo voucher. Customers who wear white, black, red or blue items, in the colors of the Taegeukgi (South Korean flag), on October will also receive a discount on the spot when purchasing the tickets.

More information about the October promotion and other benefits or events can be found at Jeju Shinhwa World website.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트