Jeju Shinhwa World October promotion

▲ Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park Photo courtesy /Jeju Shinhwa World Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park has prepared various events and programs in October. 'Trick or Treat' event will be held to celebrate Halloween. Take photos at Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park and post them with #Jeju Shinhwa World, #Shinhwa Theme Park, #Shinhwa Theme Park Halloween hashtags on your SNS account. Showing the pictures to the guest service center and they will give you a Jack-o'-lantern basket. If you carry basket inside the Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park, the staffs at the theme park will fill the basket with candy to celebrate Halloween Day. The event period is from October 20 to 31. ▲ Trick or Treat event. Photo courtesy /Jeju Shinhwa World There is also a character stamp rally event that runs through October. Take photos with all eight characters inside the theme park, you will get the character stickers, and place them on the theme park guide map. Visit the guest service center and show the completed guide map, you will receive 10,000 won worth ‘Food and Beverage Voucher’ for use in the Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park. ▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Shinhwa World In addition, purchase two Transformers Autobot Alliance's tickets, you can get free a transformers photo voucher. Customers who wear white, black, red or blue items, in the colors of the Taegeukgi (South Korean flag), on October will also receive a discount on the spot when purchasing the tickets. More information about the October promotion and other benefits or events can be found at Jeju Shinhwa World website .