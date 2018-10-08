JEJU WEEKLY

CJ Cup, Korea’s first PGA tour event, to return to Jeju in October
Jeju Weekly
2018.10.07
▲ CJ Cup promotional material from thecjcup.com

After hosting the first ever PGA Tour event in Korea last year, Jeju’s The Club at Nine Bridges Golf Course will once again host the CJ Cup in 2018. This year, the event will run from Thursday, Oct. 18 till Sunday, Oct. 21.

While at the time of writing much is still to be confirmed about the tournament, one thing that is known is that last year’s winner Justin Thomas will return to Jeju to attempt to keep his title.

In an interview with the CJ Cup he said “I’m looking forward to playing again for The CJ Cup as a defending champion. As I have good memories from being on Jeju Island, I will do my best to form some good memories again.”

The Club at Nine Bridges Golf Course is a world-renowned golf course. It ranked number 41 on Golf Magazine’s World Top 100 list and number 23 on Golf Digest’s list of top courses outside the U.S.

More information about the event can be found at the official homepage, www.thecjcup.com. You can select the English language option by clicking the button at the top right side of the page.

Tickets can be bought per day or for the whole week. Day tickets start at 68,266 won and can be bought at the CJ Cup website.
