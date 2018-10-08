JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.10.8 14:27
Flying between Jeju and Seoul is still the world’s busiest flight route… and it’s getting busier
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.10.07  16:06:16
▲ Flying above the clouds

The flight route between Jeju and Seoul has once again been named the busiest route in the world.

According to aviation analyst OAG, a grand total of 13,460,306 passengers made the trip between the two airports in 2017, a 9.4 percent rise when compared to 2016. This is significantly more than the 9,090,941 passengers who made the trip on the second busiest air route in the world between Melbourne and Sydney.

The route between Seoul and Jeju is a 280-mile journey. According to the stats, 37,000 passengers make the trip every day on around 180 scheduled flights. The study was compiled using scheduling data from OAG Schedules Analyser and 2017 passenger numbers from Sabre Market Intelligence.

The world’s ten busiest air routes those between: Jeju and Seoul, Melbourne and Sydney, Sapporo and Tokyo, Fukuoka and Tokyo, Mumbai and Delhi, Beijing and Shanghai, Hanoi and Ho Chi Min, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Jakarta and Surabaya, Tokyo and Okinawa.

While most of the flights leaving Jeju are domestic, there are also a number of international flights from and to the island. This includes numerous cities in China, as well as Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
