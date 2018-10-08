K-pop stars collaborate with huge foreign acts

▲ Nicki Minaj in the music video for “Idol.” Screenshot from YouTube. K-pop groups BTS and Blackpink have released collaborations with popular international artists. BTS released the song “Idol,” which features American rapper, Nicki Minaj. The song was originally released on the BTS album “Love Yourself: Answer” and a music video for the song was released on Sept. 6. Meanwhile, Blackpink will feature on a song by British artist Dua Lipa called “Kiss and Make Up.” It will feature on the super deluxe edition of Dua Lipa’s self-titled album which will be released on Oct. 19, although, you can listen to the track on YouTube now. BTS teaming up with Nicki Minaj makes a lot of sense as she is one of the best selling artists in the U.S. While BTS have seen some incredible sales themselves recently, having such a popular artist on one of their songs could help bring their music to a whole new audience. Black Pink are thought to be fans of Dua Lipa as they were spotted at her concert in Seoul earlier this year. Blackpink and BTS are not the first K-pop groups to collaborate with international acts. In fact, it’s not even the first time for BTS after Steve Aoki remixed the band’s song “MIC Drop”. G-Dragon and CL featured on a song with electronic musicians Diplo and Skrillex, while Missy Elliot featured on a G-Dragon song. Psy, meanwhile, followed up the success of “Gangnam Style” and “Gentleman” with the song “Hangover” with Snoop Dog.