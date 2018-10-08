GOT7 becomes first major K-pop band to release Spanish-language song

▲ “Present : You” album cover. K-pop boy band GOT7 has released its latest song “Lullaby” in four different languages. As well as Korean, English, and Chinese, the group released a Spanish version. This makes it the first major K-pop act to release a song entirely in Spanish. GOT7 formed in 2014 and consists of seven members. As well as those from Korea, the group features a member from Thailand, Hong Kong, and a Taiwanese-American. While this may explain the English and Chinese language versions of the song, it doesn’t necessarily explain how the group chose to perform in Spanish. However, in an interview with Remezcla, the group said that they were moved to perform a song in Spanish after touring in Latin America. The four versions of the song are featured on the group’s latest album “Present : You” which was released on Sept. 17. This is the group’s second album to be released this year following “Eyes on You” that came out in March. You can check out the different versions of the song on major streaming platforms or by buying the album. There is also a music video on YouTube, although this is just for the Korean version of the song. As of Sept. 21, the song has a fairly impressive 25 million views.