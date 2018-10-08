JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.10.8 14:27
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&CultureMusic
GOT7 becomes first major K-pop band to release Spanish-language song
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.10.07  16:17:53
페이스북 트위터
▲ “Present : You” album cover.

K-pop boy band GOT7 has released its latest song “Lullaby” in four different languages. As well as Korean, English, and Chinese, the group released a Spanish version. This makes it the first major K-pop act to release a song entirely in Spanish.

GOT7 formed in 2014 and consists of seven members. As well as those from Korea, the group features a member from Thailand, Hong Kong, and a Taiwanese-American.

While this may explain the English and Chinese language versions of the song, it doesn’t necessarily explain how the group chose to perform in Spanish. However, in an interview with Remezcla, the group said that they were moved to perform a song in Spanish after touring in Latin America.

The four versions of the song are featured on the group’s latest album “Present : You” which was released on Sept. 17. This is the group’s second album to be released this year following “Eyes on You” that came out in March.

You can check out the different versions of the song on major streaming platforms or by buying the album. There is also a music video on YouTube, although this is just for the Korean version of the song. As of Sept. 21, the song has a fairly impressive 25 million views.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트