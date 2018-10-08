▲ Photo courtesy / Tamna Culture Festival

The 57th Tamna Cultural Festival will be held from October 10 to 14 at the Tamna Culture Square in Jeju City.

This year's Tamna Cultural Festival is divided into four main themes, Festival of Origin, Festival of Culture, Festival of Jeju Culture and Festival of Carticipation Culture.

The first day of the festival, the Tamna Cultural Foundation, will be held from 10 a.m. The opening events including Folk Art Performance Street Parade that signal the start of the Tamna Cultural Festival will be held from 6 p.m.. The parade will start from Tamna Square to the Sanjicheon Stream.

Also, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Street Festival will be held. The 'Street Festival' runs throughout the whole festival.

The opening ceremony will be featured with a fireworks show and a musical healing concert with musical actor Choi Jung-won.

The Intangible Cultural Assets Demonstration and the Folk Art Festival will be held from 6 p.m. at Tamna Square on the 11th. In particular, the Pyeongan Bukbu Intangible Cultural Property No.4, Pyeongbuk Nongyo (farmer’s song) will be performed from July 11 to 12.

On Oct.13, the festival's main event, the Gajang Parade (the Jeju Culture Parade) will depart from Tamna Culture Square to Sanjicheon on 6 p.m.. You can see the diverse contents related to Jeju culture during the parade.

On the last day of the festival, the award ceremony for Geolguk, folk art, Gajang parade and the performances performers will be held at Sanjicheon Stage. For more detailed information, please visit Tamna Culture Festival website .