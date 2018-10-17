[Exhibition] Return, Alddreu _re;boot

▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju National Museum of Art

Jeju National Museum of Art announced that it will hold the art project exhibition ‘Return, Alddreu’ from Oct. 13 to Nov. 4 at Alddreu Airfield in Jeju Island.

The exhibition, under the theme of "Return, Alddreu _re;boot," is established to find a new direction for peaceful harmony through art and culture exhibition at the Alddreu Airfield, where the dead were buried in war and history.

At the opening ceremony on Oct. 14, a talk concert by Professor Seo Kyung-duk will be held. Along with Jo Mi-young, researcher of the Jeju 4.3 Research Institute, and art critic Kim Yoo-jung, discuss the coexistence of generations and changing consciousness from various perspectives on history, art and Northeast Asia.

"Return, Alddreu Tour," a walking tour with researcher Jo Mi-young’s commentary, will be held after the talk concert. The Art & Flea Market organized by lifestyle magazine Around will be held at 11 a.m. on the same day.

Also, the Jeju National Museum of Art held the 'Jeju International Biennale’ exhibition at Alddreu Airfield last year. The artists installed and displayed art works in hangars in the airfield, and the exhibition continues until this year.