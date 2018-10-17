JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.10.17 18:31
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
23 Yemenis granted temporary stay in KoreaThe fate of the other 400-plus refugee applicants is still uncertain, however.
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.10.15  09:43:29
페이스북 트위터
▲ Jeju Airport. Photo by Kwon Ki-gap via visitjeju.net

23 Yemeni’s who had applied for refugee status in Jeju have been granted temporary visas. Jnuri reported that the Jeju Immigration Office announced on Sept. 14 that the applicants had been given humanitarian visas that let them stay in Korea for up to a year. However, it didn’t go as far as to grant them refugee status.

According to Jeju Immigration Office, it does not believe the applicants fit the criteria for refugee status. However, it handed out humanitarian visas as it believes the applicants could face a threat to their lives if deported back to their home country due to the serious civil war situation in Yemen, as well as the possibility of arrest and detention in a third country.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, to be considered a refugee the applicant has to have a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, political opinions, or membership of a particular social group.

So far, the Immigration Office stated that 440 out of 484 applicants have been interviewed. Of the 23 already granted visas, 10 are those under the age of 19. Seven of those 10 came to Jeju with parents while three arrived on their own.

While the visa lasts for one year, if the situation in Yemen improves, it can be shortened. The Yemenis can also apply for an extension before the visa term ends. The 23 people who have received visas are now free to travel to other parts of Korea.

The Immigration Office plans to run a social integration program to help those granted visas learn Korean, as well as learn about the laws and culture of Korea. As for the remaining applicants, it is expected that the final decision will be made in October.

The Yemeni asylum seekers arrived in Jeju at the start of the year after fleeing war in their home country. While Jeju may seem an unlikely place for them to end up, a unique set of circumstances saw them end up on the island.

The establishment of a flight between Kuala Lumpur — where many of the refugees were staying — and Jeju, meant there was a direct route to the island. Gaining entry wasn’t a problem as Jeju has a visa-free travel policy to attract tourists. However, in June, Yemen was added to the short list of countries that require visas.

Due to the visa-free policy being a Jeju only policy, the refugees who arrived on the island are unable to move to other parts of Korea until granted a visa or refugee status.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트