New York Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet Concert

The New York Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the world's three major orchestras and a symbol of classical music, will visit Jeju.

The concert is organized by the Jeju Arts Center as part of a tour of Korea's major cities. The concert will be held in Jeonju, Tongyeong and Ulju from October 15 and will take place on October 19 at the Jeju Arts Center.

The world's top orchestra, New York Philharmonic, was founded in 1842. Frank Huang, the chief of the orchestra, participated in the Marlboro Music Festival, a world-class music festival, and was selected as a renowned member of the Chamber Music Association of the Lincoln Center. Violist Sheryl Staples, Cynthia Phelps, and cellist Carter Bray, who are also world class performers.

The concert program consists of the famous string quartets including 'String Quartet No.12 in F major "American", Op.96', by Antonín Leopold Dvořák; 'String Quartet No. 6 in F minor,Op.80', by Felix Mendelssohn; 'String Quartet No. 4 in C minor', by Ludwig van Beethoven, and 'Op.18/4 and Absolute Jest for string quartet & orchestra', by John Adams .