JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.10.17 18:31
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&Culture
New York Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet Concert
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.10.15  19:45:06
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Art Center

The New York Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the world's three major orchestras and a symbol of classical music, will visit Jeju.

The concert is organized by the Jeju Arts Center as part of a tour of Korea's major cities. The concert will be held in Jeonju, Tongyeong and Ulju from October 15 and will take place on October 19 at the Jeju Arts Center.

The world's top orchestra, New York Philharmonic, was founded in 1842. Frank Huang, the chief of the orchestra, participated in the Marlboro Music Festival, a world-class music festival, and was selected as a renowned member of the Chamber Music Association of the Lincoln Center. Violist Sheryl Staples, Cynthia Phelps, and cellist Carter Bray, who are also world class performers.

The concert program consists of the famous string quartets including 'String Quartet No.12 in F major "American", Op.96', by Antonín Leopold Dvořák; 'String Quartet No. 6 in F minor,Op.80', by Felix Mendelssohn; 'String Quartet No. 4 in C minor', by Ludwig van Beethoven, and 'Op.18/4 and Absolute Jest for string quartet & orchestra', by John Adams .

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on October 19. Ticket price for the first floor is 20,000 won and second floor is 15,000 won. You can buy the ticket through the Jeju Art Center's homepage or call the hotline (☏064-728-1509).
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트