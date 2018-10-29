Opera night at the Jeju Art Center

▲ Photo courtesy / Jeju Art Center

The Jeju Art Center will host the Magic Flute opera night, which is an "SAC on Screen" program held at the Seoul Arts Center.

The SAC on Screen program is a project that delivers high-quality performances such as operas, ballet, plays, and musicals that are staged at the Seoul Arts Center through videos. And this time, you can see opera through the large screen at the Jeju Art Center.

The opera night shows a video, which is a recording of the opera performance directed by Lee Kyung-jae with the performance of the Korean Symphony Orchestra at the Seoul Arts Center.

Mozart (W.A.Mozart) completed the opera the Magic Flute two months before his death and it is known for his perfect musical compositional.

In particular, the opera is more known as the 'Queen of the Night Aria'. It is a work that contains the unique sensibility and joy of Mozart that transcends time and time.

The opera night will run free of charge at the Grand Theater of the Jeju Arts Center at 3 p.m. on October 31 (Wed).